Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger franchise opens today in Kennesaw. Photo by Madge Robinson/The Atlanta Voice

For fast food and burger lovers in the metro Atlanta area, a popular option will be in town starting Monday, November 28.

Whataburger, a Texas-based burger chain, will open the company’s first metro Atlanta location in Kennesaw, Ga, off 705 Townpark Lane NW. Its grand opening will commence at 11 a.m. opening its drive-thru service only, aiming to extend its dine-in service soon, with curbside pickup and delivery services to follow.

The Kennesaw location includes two digital drive-thru menus with a pair of lanes and a mural of known Atlanta and Kennesaw landmarks on the restaurant’s walls.

The restaurant is between a strip of other fast-food chains with Kennesaw State University nearby. Its also adjacent to the I-75 corridor between George Busbee Pkwy NW and Chastain Rd—a hotspot among KSU students, locals and travelers looking to make a quick pitstop.

Signs notifying potential customers about staff training were placed around the grounds Sunday afternoon. The Texas-based franchise was founded in 1950. Photo by Madgie Robinson/The Atlanta Voice

Worker training is still underway as the restaurant prepares for its grand opening. Alex Vinings, a store manager and Texas native, says security will be onsite to manage ongoing traffic the restaurant will possibly ensue.

Founded in 1950 — the Texan chain is open 24 hours, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner featuring burgers, sandwiches, pancakes and biscuits with toppings and sauces to add.

The company plans to expand to more metro cities, adding a location in Woodstock to open this year alongside Cumming, Buford, Snellville and Convington, planned to open in 2023. The franchise is also expanding outside metro Atlanta placing spots in Dawsonville, Athens and Monroe projected to open next year as well.

The company has not announced plans for Atlanta locations, so Kennesaw will be the closest establishment for Atlantans to visit.