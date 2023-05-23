The Museum of Illusions, a franchise of attractions operating in more than 25 countries, opened its Atlanta location on Friday, May 19, offering an interactive visual experience designed to engage visitors using a series of immersive exhibits and optical illusions.

Atlanta joins the ranks of Chicago, Dallas, Washington D.C., New York City and many other major cities across the U.S. and world in opening the museum, now finding its permanent home on the second floor of Midtown’s Atlantic Station.

The attraction features a collection of illusion rooms, images and installations for visitors to navigate during their 45-90-minute walkthrough. According to the MOI’s website, the spectacle aims to educate guests about the limits of the human mind, including the disconnect that exists between the brain and eyes.

Renee Cooper, marketing manager for the MOI’s Atlanta location, said the museum’s CEO, Jonathan Benjamin, announced during the venue’s ribbon-cutting last week that Atlanta will soon serve as the headquarters for the company’s North American ventures, making the city an ideal choice to open an additional museum in preparation for this summer.

“[Benjamin’s] home is here in Atlanta,” Cooper said. “And Buckhead, Atlanta is going to be the location for the United States headquarters.”

Cooper also said that the Atlanta museum is the largest of all facilities in operation, utilizing more than 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

The museum will continue spreading its reach across the United States over the next several months, preparing to open additional locations in Denver, Boston, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Seattle and San Diego.

Visitors may purchase tickets at the door on the day of attendance, or schedule and pay ahead of time. Tickets cost $29 for visitors aged 13 or older and $24 for children aged 5-12. Children under the age of five may enter the museum for free. The MOI also offers discounts for seniors and military members, with appropriate identification at the facility. The venue does not accept cash as a form of payment.

The museum operates from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.