Dr. Kevin James, president of Morris Brown College, recently announced that the school’s accreditation application with the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS) has been approved.

TRACS intends to visit the campus in January 2021 for their final evaluation before candidacy consideration in April 2021.

“This is history in the making,” James said. “Morris Brown intends to become the first HBCU to earn its accreditation back twenty years after losing it. When Morris Brown achieves candidacy status, hopefully by April 2021, it will give the college all the rights of a fully accredited college, which allows students to receive federal financial aid. Additionally, student degrees will be recognized by other schools and/or employers.”

This is a major step toward the institution receiving full accreditation since having its accreditation revoked by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) back in 2002, due to debt and financial mismanagement.

TRACS accredits many colleges and has authorized several historically Black colleges including Bennett College, Clinton College, Paine College, Paul Quinn College, Shorter College, and Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Bishop of the 6th Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, said, “I am excited about the future of Morris Brown College under Dr. James’ leadership. Morris Brown has made tremendous progress within the last twenty months. The funds raised at this year’s homecoming represents the largest homecoming fundraiser in the past twenty years. The state’s 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 approval Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission and now accreditation application approval with TRACS are clear signs that Morris Brown College is headed in the right direction and gaining momentum for its future.”

A couple of weeks ago, Morris Brown successfully held its 2020 virtual homecoming which enabled the school to raise over $550,000.

“The institution now has national visibility and resurgence. I am also excited about the revitalization of the institution’s academic programs and student services, including new programs such as Esports Performance, Global Management and Applied Leadership, and Hospitality Management. Morris Brown can now compete again, and great things are in store for MBC,” James said.