MomoCon to returns to Atlanta for anime, geek culture enthusiasts After a two-year pandemic hiatus, MomoCon, Atlanta’s best geek culture convention for anime, gaming, comics, and animation enthusiasts returns to the Georgia World Congress Center Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-29 for four days of cosplay, gaming, and music. MomoCon is one of the fastest-growing all ages conventions in the country with more than 40,000 unique and 120,000 turnstile attendees who are expected to fill a 750,000 square foot space.

“After two years when our fans weren’t able to gather in all their glory, we are excited to be back and show a new and more exciting MomoCon experience for our visitors,” said Jessica Merriman, who founded MomoCon in 2004.

The convention is now run by Merriman and Chris Stuckey, who have grown MomoCon the rom a 700-person on-campus event at Georgia Tech to one of the largest events of its kind in the southeastern U.S.

Open 24-hours every day through the weekend, attendees will participate in and watch esports competitions, meet celebrity voice talent and designers, engage with the writers behind their favorite shows, games and comics, explore the independent video game section, and browse hundreds of vendors.

In conjunction with Georgia World Congress Center guidelines, Covid-19 protocols will be enforced, including masking inside the convention center.

Additionally, attendees can expect celebrity guests to host panels and autographs sessions including:

Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead,” Voice of Cyborg across several “DC Comics,” Aqualad from “Young Justice,” and various voice work on “Big Hero 6”)

Phil LaMarr (“Mad TV,” “Pulp Fiction,” voiceover work in “Samurai Jack,” “Futurama,” “Justice League” and “Family Guy”)

Bill Farmer (Comedian and Voice of Disney character Goofy since 1987 as well as Pluto and Horace Horsecollar.)

Steve Whitmire (Performer of Kermit the Frog, Ernie, Statler, Rizzo the Rat, Beaker, Wembley Fraggle, Bean Bunny, and Sprocket and other Muppet projects since 1978)

Fred Tatasciore (Voice work on Marvel characters, DC heroes, games including “Overwatch,” “Minecraft,” “Gears of War,” “Call of Duty” and many more).

Attendees can register for four-day or single day memberships. Four-day memberships are $70.00 to $85.00. Single day tickets range from $35.00 – $50.00 (kids 9 and under free). Game tournament registration and separate concert tickets are also available. Visit www.MomoCon.com for more details.