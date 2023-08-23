Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice

Mill Creek Residential announced Monday that construction has started on the company’s latest midrise multifamily project in Atlanta, Modera Westside Trail.

Aptly named for its close proximity to the Westside BeltLine Connector and the conjoining Westside Trail, the new development located at 576 Northside Drive is anticipated to bring an additional 373 apartment units to the area, nestled between the city’s core tourism hotspots and the neighborhoods comprising West Atlanta.

“The location on Northside Drive is the natural progression of West Midtown moving south with the benefit of an easy escape to Midtown, Downtown and Georgia Tech,” said Patrick Chesser, Mill Creek Residential’s Atlanta-based senior managing director of development, in a statement. “As great as the Atlanta BeltLine is at stitching together neighborhoods on the east side, the Westside Trail is a game-changer linking landmark mixed-use developments to the Georgia Tech campus and all the Downtown venues.”

The complex will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Individual apartment homes will be equipped with smart technology, including thermostats and locks accessible via a mobile app, allowing for keyless entry.

Shared amenities for tenants consist of, but aren’t limited to, a rooftop deck, a swimming pool with a surrounding courtyard, a fitness center with a yoga studio, a clubhouse and an interior co-working space.

The complex will also offer garage parking, EV charging stations and bike rental and storage options, accommodating residents with both short and lengthy commutes.

Modera Westside Trail is one of 11 Modera-brand properties spanning metro Atlanta, five of which have since been sold to new management. Mill Creek Residential has previously established apartment communities in Buckhead, Midtown, Decatur and other locations in and around the city limits.

The first round of resident move-ins at Modera Westside Trail is slated to begin in the fall of 2025.

