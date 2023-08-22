PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE IS IN THEATRES SEPTEMBER 29, 2023
When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.
Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies and Spin Master Entertainment Present
A Spin Master Entertainment Production
Directed by
Cal Brunker
Screenplay by
Cal Brunker & Bob Barlen
Story by
Cal Brunker & Bob Barlen and Shane Morris
Based on the Television Series Created by Keith Chapman
Produced by
Jennifer Dodge, p.g.a., Laura Clunie, p.g.a., Toni Stevens, p.g.a.
Executive Producers
Ronnen Harary, Adam Beder, Peter Schlessel
Cast
Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Christian Convery, Ron Pardo, Lil Rel Howery, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Serena Williams, Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez, North West, Saint West, Christian Corrao, Luxton Handspiker, Nylan Parthipan, Callum Shoniker, with James Marsden, and Kristen Bell, introducing Finn Lee-Epp
PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE has not yet been rated.
