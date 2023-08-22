PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE IS IN THEATRES SEPTEMBER 29, 2023

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies and Spin Master Entertainment Present

A Spin Master Entertainment Production

Directed by 

Cal Brunker

Screenplay by 

Cal Brunker & Bob Barlen 

Story by 

Cal Brunker & Bob Barlen and Shane Morris

Based on the Television Series Created by Keith Chapman

Produced by 

Jennifer Dodge, p.g.a., Laura Clunie, p.g.a., Toni Stevens, p.g.a.

Executive Producers 

Ronnen Harary, Adam Beder, Peter Schlessel

Cast

Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Christian Convery, Ron Pardo, Lil Rel Howery, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Serena Williams, Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez, North West, Saint West, Christian Corrao, Luxton Handspiker, Nylan Parthipan, Callum Shoniker, with James Marsden, and Kristen Bell, introducing Finn Lee-Epp

PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE has not yet been rated.

