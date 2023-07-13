Thursday morning, it was announced the WNBA and Mielle Organics have reached an agreement to become the basketball league’s textured hair care partner. The deal comes soon a little more than one month after Mielle inked Angel Reese as an ambassador, which was her first major name, image and likeness beauty deal.

“The WNBA is excited to partner with Mielle, a brand that is committed to empowering women and supporting women’s sports,” said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. “This year’s WNBA Live in Las Vegas will not only give us the chance to celebrate our game but also the opportunity to tip off this dynamic partnership with Mielle.” This partnership between Mielle Organics and the WNBA further pushes the brand’s cultural relevance amongst its diverse fanbase — creating more synergy between women athletes and the beauty industry.”

Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics, appears onstage during Day Three of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Throughout the partnership, Mielle Organics will host activations at key events, and the brand will develop a marketing campaign which will be publicized by the league’s media partners and the WNBA’s social media channels.

Mielle is the second beauty brand to team up with the WNBA; Glossier agreed upon a partnership with the league in October 2020.

Monique Rodriguez is the CEO of Mielle, which was founded in 2014. Currently, Mielle is the fastest-growing Black-founded and woman-led global beauty brand. The company prides itself on using more natural ingredients in its products.

“We’re excited to partner with the WNBA to celebrate the best women’s basketball talent in the world,” says Omar Goff, President at Mielle. “Mielle was founded by queen Monique Rodriguez and is committed to ensuring the queens on the court have superior products to confidently embrace their natural hair beauty. Mielle was built on the foundation of providing high quality, natural products for textured hair. The WNBA partnership enables Mielle to empower players through exceptional hair care.”