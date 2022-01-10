Dozens of the country’s most prominent civil rights and voting rights organizations are banding together to organize and turn out voters in the 2022 midterm elections and fight against voter suppression. When We All Vote, a nonpartisan voting initiative launched by Michelle Obama in 2018, and 30 other organizations representing millions of Americans pledge to recruit and train 100,000 volunteers, register more than one million new voters, organize at least 100,000 Americans to contact their Senators to fight for federal voting rights legislation and more.

According to a release, the organizations announced the commitment in an advertisement titled “Fight For Our Vote” in the New York Times one year after the January 6th insurrection, where white supremacists rioted at the U.S. Capitol in a violent attack on American democracy. Since then, state lawmakers have proposed more than 500 anti-voter bills seeking to silence Black, Brown, working-class and young voters, and voters with disabilities, which many of these organizations represent.

“In 2020, we saw record voter turnout, especially among voters of color and young people, because of the work of these leading organizations. Now, a small group of elected officials fixated on maintaining their waning political power has purposely put up barriers to make it harder for some Americans to vote, jeopardizing our democracy. We will not back down. We are organizing and preparing to fight day in and day out in 2022. And that fight starts with our collective effort to press Congress to do the right thing and pass critical voting rights legislation to protect voters and their access to the ballot box,” Stephanie L. Young said, Executive Director of When We All Vote.

The pledge also calls on corporations, the faith community, state-based voting rights organizations and nonprofit organizations to join When We All Vote, Mrs. Obama and the signatories in pledging their own commitments to voting rights, voter registration and voter turnout in 2022.

Initial signatories of the pledge include: ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote), Black Girls Vote, Common Cause, Deliver My Vote, Drag Out The Vote, Fair Fight Action, Faith in Public Life, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, League of Women Voters, Mi Familia Vota, More Than A Vote, NAACP, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., National Action Network, National Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, National Urban League, National Women’s Law Center, NextGen America, Protect the Sacred, RepresentUs, Rock the Vote, Shape Up The Vote, State Voices, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Vote Forward, Vote.org, Voter Participation Center, Voto Latino Foundation, We The Action and When We All Vote.

View the pledge and full list of commitments here.