Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with 182,118 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol.

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson (177,163 votes) ranks second overall, while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (172,400 votes), Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (170,034) and Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (168,503) round out the top five.

Three of the top five vote-getters – Tagovailoa, Jefferson and Mahomes – are age 27 or younger while eight first- or second-year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

The Minnesota Vikings lead all clubs in total votes received. The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs round out the current top five.

Fans can support their favorite players by voting for them to be named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster, which features the league’s top 88 stars. Those who vote via www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote can also enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII courtesy of Castrol.

Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote or on club sites through tomorrow, Thursday, December 15. Fans can vote as often as they would like.

Fans can also vote directly on Twitter by tweeting the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is an additional method of voting to the online ballot at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote, which will be available throughout the voting period. Votes cast on Twitter count for double during the final two days of fan balloting (Wednesday, December 14 and Thursday, December 15).

The AFC and NFC player rosters for The Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Wednesday, December 21, live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed presented by Castrol” at 8:00 PM ET hosted by MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Rhett Lewis. Members of the Pro Bowl Games coaching staff who were collectively selected to 39 Pro Bowls – Peyton Manning (head coach) and Ray Lewis (defensive coordinator) from the AFC and Eli Manning (head coach) and DeMarcus Ware (defensive coordinator) from the NFC – are slated to join.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 16.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its top athlete teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon will be a week-long celebration of AFC vs. NFC competitions featuring a new format that spotlights Flag football. Fans can now buy tickets to see all the action in person on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium and catch the NFL’s biggest and brightest stars represent their team, city and conference. Ticketholders will be able to witness all the impressive player feats live, including epic seven-on-seven Flag football games between the league’s best players, exciting Pro Bowl Skills and a major musical performance. Sunday’s events will also be televised from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM ET on ESPN and ABC.