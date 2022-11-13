The Miami Hurricanes were embarrassed at home last week by the Florida State Seminoles. Saddled with a 45-3 defeat, the Canes fought back and pulled away from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, winning 35-14 Saturday evening at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown had 234 total yards and three passing touchdowns.

Brent Key, Georgia Tech’s interim head coach, played two quarterbacks in Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron. Combined, both Georgia Tech quarterbacks threw four interceptions.

Below, Coach Key, plus linebackers Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas shared their thoughts after the loss.