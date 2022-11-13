Jaleel Skinner (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between the MIami Hurricanes and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

The Miami Hurricanes were embarrassed at home last week by the Florida State Seminoles. Saddled with a 45-3 defeat, the Canes fought back and pulled away from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, winning 35-14 Saturday evening at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown had 234 total yards and three passing touchdowns.

Brent Key, Georgia Tech’s interim head coach, played two quarterbacks in Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron. Combined, both Georgia Tech quarterbacks threw four interceptions.

Below, Coach Key, plus linebackers Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas shared their thoughts after the loss.

Itoro Umontuen currently serves as Managing Editor of The Atlanta Voice. Upon his arrival to the historic publication, he served as their Director of Photography. As a mixed-media journalist, Umontuen...