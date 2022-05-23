After picking up prominent endorsements, Alisha Thomas Searcy is running for Georgia State Superintendent of Schools. In a recent interview with The Atlanta Voice, Searcy discusses her plans if elected to office and explains how effectively she works with individuals across the aisle.
Itoro Umontuen
