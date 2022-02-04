Odie Donald II to Join the City of Atlanta

ATLANTA—Mayor Andre Dickens continues to round out his senior cabinet with the announcement of his Chief of Staff today. Odie Donald II will join the administration on February 28, 2022.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Donald brings deep governmental and public administration experience to the City. He comes to Atlanta from Augusta, where he served as the Administrator for the consolidated government of Augusta-Richmond County. Before his stint in Augusta, Donald served as the first City Manager for the City of South Fulton. He is credited with eliminating a $25 million deficit while doubling revenues and establishing the first positive fund balance in the city’s history.

“Since taking office, my team and I have pushed the city into overdrive,” said Mayor Dickens. “As we continue our philosophy of working around the clock to move Atlanta forward, Odie is the right person with super-charged experience to help us meet our ambitious goals.”

Donald’s experience spans from the District of Columbia, where he worked for the D.C. Government as State Labor Administrator and as the Executive Director of D.C.’s Workforce Investment Council. He also served as the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Services Director in the Workforce Division for the Georgia Department of Economic Development and as the Executive Director of Coastal Workforce Services in Savannah.

For the six-foot-eight, former Division I basketball player – being chosen to join the Dickens administration and help his hometown carry out its agenda is a dream come true.

Donald says, “Mayor Dickens has one of the most ambitious agendas of any mayor in the country. To return to my hometown to join the team that will bring that agenda to fruition is a full-circle moment for me, and I am excited to get going.”

Donald has been recognized by Young Government Leaders, Georgia Trend Magazine, and Georgia State University for their various 40 under 40 awards.

As a graduate of Douglass High School, he attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and earned a bachelor’s degree in History and a Master’s of Business Administration from Georgia State University.

The Atlanta Voice reported on Odie Donald II during his time as South Fulton’s City Manager in 2019. Click here to read more.