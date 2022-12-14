Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles.

MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 732 members to host this event.

MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood and his executive leadership team will join Charity Club and ATU Local 732 members to greet families, distribute gifts, and wish everyone a happy holiday.

“I’m thrilled to help carry on this annual tradition here at MARTA – almost 40 years and counting! Our Charity Club and Represented employees raise money all year to make this giveaway possible. I’m proud of their efforts and I look forward to seeing everyone on the 17th,” said Greenwood.

The event will be located at MARTA headquarters, 2424 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta.