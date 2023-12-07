In honor of the holiday season, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Festibus is cruising through town with free rides until Dec. 31.
MARTA says to keep an eye out for the holiday-wrapped buses in your neighborhood as the routes will change to spread the love.
For more information, visit https://www.itsmarta.com.
Alongside the festibus, MARTA also will have the following for the rest of the month:
Holiday Carolers – Dec. 5-21
The Tinseltones will be making spirits bright as these carolers serenade us throughout December.
- College Park – Tuesday, Dec. 5 @ 3:30-6:30pm
- Doraville – Wednesday, Dec. 6 @ 3:30-6:30pm
- Lindbergh –Thursday, Dec. 7 @ 12-3pm
- Clayton County Transit Hub – Tuesday, Dec. 12 @ 2:30-5:30pm
- HE Holmes – Wednesday, Dec. 13 @ 3:30-6:30pm
- Medical Center – Thursday, Dec. 14 @ 3:30-6:30pm
- Kensington – Tuesday, Dec. 19 @ 3:30-6:30pm
- Airport – Thursday, Dec. 21 @ 3:30-6:30pm
Streetcar Performances – Dec. 8 & 15
Come get cozy on the Atlanta Streetcar and enjoy some live holiday music.
- Friday, Dec. 8 @ 12-3pm
- Friday, Dec. 15 @ 12-3pm
Get Dancy – Dec. 13
Dancer the reindeer isn’t the only one who can bust a move. Full Radius Dance Company, featuring dancers with and without physical disabilities, will delight us with a show celebrating inclusivity.
- Five Points – Wednesday, Dec. 13 @ 4-6pm
Customer Holiday Appreciation Event – Thursday, Dec. 14 @ 3:30-6:30pm
Five Points Station
- Pop-up Shop: Purchase your MARTA branded “ugly” holiday sweater & socks
- Santa: Ho, ho, ho! The big man in the red suit will make a special appearance
- Performance: Ballethnic Dance Company will perform scenes from Urban Nutcracker
- Music: DJ Sed the Saint will play some tunes to get us in the holiday spirit
Surprise Ride – Dec. 19-21
MARTA’s merry elves will jingle all the way around the city surprising riders with limited edition holiday themed Breeze cards.
- Tuesday, Dec. 19 @ 10am-1pm
- Wednesday, Dec. 20 @ 7am-10am
- Thursday, Dec. 21 @ 4pm-7pm