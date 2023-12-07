In honor of the holiday season, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Festibus is cruising through town with free rides until Dec. 31.

MARTA says to keep an eye out for the holiday-wrapped buses in your neighborhood as the routes will change to spread the love.

For more information, visit https://www.itsmarta.com.

Alongside the festibus, MARTA also will have the following for the rest of the month:

Holiday Carolers – Dec. 5-21



The Tinseltones will be making spirits bright as these carolers serenade us throughout December.

College Park – Tuesday, Dec. 5 @ 3:30-6:30pm

Doraville – Wednesday, Dec. 6 @ 3:30-6:30pm

Lindbergh –Thursday, Dec. 7 @ 12-3pm

Clayton County Transit Hub – Tuesday, Dec. 12 @ 2:30-5:30pm

HE Holmes – Wednesday, Dec. 13 @ 3:30-6:30pm

Medical Center – Thursday, Dec. 14 @ 3:30-6:30pm

Kensington – Tuesday, Dec. 19 @ 3:30-6:30pm

Airport – Thursday, Dec. 21 @ 3:30-6:30pm

Streetcar Performances – Dec. 8 & 15



Come get cozy on the Atlanta Streetcar and enjoy some live holiday music.

Friday, Dec. 8 @ 12-3pm

Friday, Dec. 15 @ 12-3pm

Get Dancy – Dec. 13



Dancer the reindeer isn’t the only one who can bust a move. Full Radius Dance Company, featuring dancers with and without physical disabilities, will delight us with a show celebrating inclusivity.

Five Points – Wednesday, Dec. 13 @ 4-6pm

Customer Holiday Appreciation Event – Thursday, Dec. 14 @ 3:30-6:30pm



Five Points Station

Pop-up Shop: Purchase your MARTA branded “ugly” holiday sweater & socks

Santa: Ho, ho, ho! The big man in the red suit will make a special appearance

Performance: Ballethnic Dance Company will perform scenes from Urban Nutcracker

Music: DJ Sed the Saint will play some tunes to get us in the holiday spirit

Surprise Ride – Dec. 19-21



MARTA’s merry elves will jingle all the way around the city surprising riders with limited edition holiday themed Breeze cards.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 @ 10am-1pm

Wednesday, Dec. 20 @ 7am-10am

Thursday, Dec. 21 @ 4pm-7pm