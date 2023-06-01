The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) public art program Artbound, in collaboration with the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs), the City of Dunwoody, Dunwoody Development Authority, the Dunwoody Art Commission, and Living Walls, celebrates the unveiling of a mural by world renowned artist, DAAS, at Dunwoody rail station on the Red Line in DeKalb County.

“Flora Chroma” is located on the southern face of the parking deck at the station, facing Hammond Drive. At an impressive 2,500 square feet, the mural will be the largest in Dunwoody.

“This mural is a celebration of the power of color and the beauty of nature, and it focuses on the Cherokee Rose and the Azalea. The object and point are to create a visual experience that is immersive and there’s an augmented reality component to this as well,” DAAS said.

Photo by Isaiah Singleton/The Atlanta Voice

Additionally, DAAS said the importance and significance of public art is the engagement which comes in “thought-provoking and emotional ways”.

“It not only sparks conversation but enhances our surroundings in aspects of everyday life. The greatest attribute of public art is its inclusive nature, embracing and benefiting everybody while contributing to overall wellbeing. Thank you to everyone that played a role in contributing to this amazing mural,” DAAS said.

“Building strong partnerships with the communities we serve is the cornerstone of our mission at Artbound,” said Art in Transit Director Katherine Dirga. “We are delighted to be able to bring color and vibrancy to this bustling corridor, and we hope it will enhance everyone’s experience of the streetscape.”

The mural was funded jointly by MARTA, PCIDs, Dunwoody Development Authority, and City of Dunwoody with artist search and selection supported by Atlanta arts organization, Living Walls.

One percent of MARTA’s annual budget is allocated to enhance the ridership experience through visual and performance art. To learn more visit itsmarta.com.

To learn more about the artist DAAS and his work visit https://www.artist-daas.com/bio.