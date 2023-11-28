Five Points MARTA station on the Forsyth Street, SW side. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and its Art in Transit program, Artbound, invites guests to enjoy live performances from partners such as Alliance Theater, Ballethnic Dance Company, and Full Radius Dance Company as guests travel through MARTALand this holiday season.

MARTAland Holiday Season Performances:

Nov. 29: A Christmas Carol comes to MARTA

New this holiday season, a special partnership with Alliance Theater. Beginning at 4 p.m., ride with the cast of A Christmas Carol as they take the train from North Springs Station to Arts Center Station while singing songs from the show. This unique collaboration promises a fully immersive holiday experience! To purchase tickets to the stage production of A Christmas Carol, visit https://www.alliancetheatre.org/production/2023-24/a-christmas-carol.

Dec. 8 & 15: Songs on the Streetcar

Noon – 3 p.m. – Hop on the Atlanta Streetcar and listen to holiday music performed by Alex Gordan as you ride through Downtown Atlanta.

MARTAland Holiday Customer Appreciation Events:

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Join MARTA at Five Points Station from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., for a performance from the Full Radius Dance Company. Full Radius Dance Company is a professional modern dance company featuring dancers with and without physical disabilities, making this event a celebration of inclusivity and artistic excellence.

Thursday, Dec. 14



Ballethnic Dance Company will perform scenes from their signature production, the Urban Nutcracker at Five Points Station beginning at 3 p.m. Ballethnic Dance Company is a professional ballet company that creates visibility for Black and Brown dancers who put on performances that mix ballet with African dance concepts.

Caroling events:

MARTA’s favorite carolers, the Tinseltones will perform from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) throughout the month of December at the following locations:

Tuesday, Dec. 5

College Park Station

Wednesday, Dec. 6



Doraville Station

Doraville Station Thursday, Dec. 7

Lindbergh Center Station (noon – 3 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Clayton County Transit Hub (2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Five Points Station

Thursday, Dec. 14

Medical Center Station

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Kensington Station

Thursday, Dec. 21

Airport Station