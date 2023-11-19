LAS VEGAS — Was it easy? No. Was it straightforward? No. Yet, reigning, defending, World Champion Max Verstappen had to overcome obstacles en route to his 18th victory of the season at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

With the win, Verstappen has won the most races in a single season in series history and has also set the all-time mark for best winning percentage in a single season.

Here are the photos from the momentous occasion on the Las Vegas Strip!

Max Verstappen listens to the Dutch National Anthem after winning the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Charles Leclerc, center, leads during a portion of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, right, drinks champagne after the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Max Verstappen lifts the first place trophy after winning the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc (L), Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen (2nd L) and Red Bull Racing’s Mexican driver Sergio Perez (R) celebrate on the podium after the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Verstappen won the race with Leclerc second and Perez third.(Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Fireworks erupt after the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

A Las Vegas teenager watches the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas atop a store front on Koval Lane on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Pierre Gasly of Alpine races during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari rounds turn one during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Danish racing driver, Kevin Magnussen of Haas Racing Team rounds turn one during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

British driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes is on track during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Max Verstappen of Red Bull races during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

French racing Driver Esteban Ocon of Alpine drives the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

British driver Lance Stroll of Aston Martin leads Pierre Gasly during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

American racing driver Logan Sargent of Williams Racing rounds turn one during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes races during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari leads Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, right, is on track during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin leads Lewis Hamilton during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Lance Stroll of Aston Martin races during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Logan Sargeant of Williams races during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Oscar Piastri participates during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Pierre Gasly, center, of AlphaTauri participates during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Drivers bunch up heading into turn one during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

George Russell races during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari leads during a portion of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

