Trinity Community Ministries announced in a press release on Monday that it has renewed its lease for its location on 21 Bell Street, securing the organization’s headquarters in downtown for another 20 years.

The ministry will continue operations from Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Hanley Building, a historical landmark perhaps best known for once housing the funeral home where Martin Luther King, Jr.’s body was prepared prior to his funeral in 1968.

“We are so thankful for Big Bethel as an essential supporter of Trinity House,” said executive director of Trinity Community Ministries, Anita DeMyers, in the press release. “Trinity is on a mission to change lives in Atlanta and beyond. In partnership with Big Bethel AME, as well as our loyal supporters, we’re making miracles happen together.”

Trinity Community Ministries was founded in 1981 as a rehabilitation program to help homeless men and veterans turn their lives around and become reacquainted with society. The nonprofit conducts most of its organizing and charitable action from its Bell Street facility, Trinity House, where up to 36 men at a time are provided access to wellness, educational and financial resources to prepare for a successful future following graduation from the program.

The Hanley Building at 21 Bell Street in the Sweet Auburn District, downtown Atlanta. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The Hanley Building has accommodated TCM’s Trinity House since the organization initiated its partnership with the church in 2004.

“Dr. King spoke of our beloved community, and this is his dream made into a reality. There is a commitment from Big Bethel to support our community. Trinity Community Ministries is a part of our community, and the fabric that makes up Big Bethel,” senior pastor of Big Bethel AME Church, the Rev. John Foster, said in the press release. “We have proved our commitment to Atlanta as a long-standing pillar in our community, and we’re honored to support Trinity’s mission to help even more men and their families get on the path to healing.”