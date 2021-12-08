With the holiday season in full swing, it can sometimes be difficult to think of the perfect gift for loved ones. This holiday gift guide should help ease some of that stress.

The products mentioned are all from local, Black-owned brands. Even before the pandemic, minority businesses had to face financial inequities, social roadblocks and other obstacles.

According to a report by the House Small Business Committee, Black business ownership rates dropped 41% in 2020. The Hamilton Project states that in 2019, the median White household held $188,200 in wealth.

That’s 7.8 times the wealth of a typical Black household.

Be mindful of where to buy gifts this holiday season. Buy small, buy Black.

*Staff tip- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting global supply chains, buy gifts well in advance to account for possible shipping delays.

Feminine and Masculine Gifts

Squash Blossom Boutique offers online shopping, as well as physical stores in Decatur and Grant Park. The boutique has clothing, shoes, jewelry and more for sale. Matr Boomie Kairavini Earrings- $24.

Atlanta Influences Everything has apparel that highlights Atlanta’s culture. Atlanta Peaches Tee– $35

A Ma Maniere features big brands like Balenciaga and Off White for both men and women. Purchases can be made online or appointments can be made for the physical location near Georgia Tech. Lizards Zip Overshirt– $140

Atlanta Shoe Studio sells shoes and clothes for women. Coming In Hot Heels– $69.99

Burks Jewelers sells jewelry, offers jewelry repair and has a team of designers that make custom jewelry. They are located in Atlanta on Flat Shoals Avenue.

Lyftstylz Plus specializes in clothing for plus-sized women. Ruffled Plus Size Jogger Set– $25

For the kids

Happy Mango has eco-friendly baby gear that would make a great holiday gift. Items available for purchase in-store or online. Apple Park Organic Farm Buddies Skippy the Frog Plush Toy- $17.99

Clutch Bicycle Shop has bikes for everyone, available online or in store on Ralph David Abernathy. Sun Bicycles Revolution 24– $369.99

Challenges Games and Comics is located in Decatur and sells games and action figures. Marvel Champions Board Game- $59.95

Gifts for the home

Lulus Candle Company LLC sells candles, room mists and diffusers to make any space feel cozy. Joy Reed Diffuser– $20

For Keeps Books on Auburn Avenue has rare and classic books that can be bought in-store or online. Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston- $12

Sustainable Home Goods is located in Ponce City Market and sells home decor and wellness products. Items can be bought online as well. Amsha Zulu Lidded Basket- $55

Beauty and Wellness

Just Add Honey teas for sale at their Beltline location as well as online. Iced Tea Sampler Gift Set-$32.50

London Grant is a cruelty-free, plant-based body care brand based out of Atlanta. Recover + Glow Winter Duo– $59