Contemporary Mexican eatery Little Rey aims to open a second location in Buckhead next spring. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice

Atlanta-based restaurant Little Rey has announced plans to open its second location in the city next spring, bringing its cuisine inspired by the flavors of Northern Mexico to north Buckhead.

The contemporary Mexican eatery will occupy a 5,500-square-foot rental space inside the Northcreek Office Park development on Northside Parkway in early 2024, which is situated near Nancy Creek and I-75.

Chef Ford Fry opened Little Rey’s primary location in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood of east Atlanta in 2019. The restaurateur, who currently resides in Atlanta, owns 13 eateries across the metro area and a total of 23 restaurants based all over the country, including local culinary hotspots King + Duke, St. Cecilia and Superica.

According to a release from the public relations agency representing Rocket Farm Restaurants, the company behind the collection of restaurants owned by Fry, Little Rey Buckhead will feature many of the menu items available at the Piedmont Heights location, including street-style tacos, shareable starters and the restaurant’s staple dishes inspired by the traditional Mexican favorite, “pollo al carbon”. Various flavors of margaritas, aguas frescas, authentic Mexican beer and locally sourced ales will also appear on the menu.

Plans to expand the restaurant into Johns Creek, Houston, Texas and Raleigh, North Carolina, are also slated for 2024.

