The 2023 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring III justly garners its compact luxury SUV designation with its curvaceous frame, and particularly opulent cabin coming with more upgrades for this year. Also note that the Grand Touring Corsair comes in three trims­­­—I, II and III­—with this review model being the top-of-the-line latter. Besides numerous amenities coming standard including a larger 13.2-inch touchscreen to better magnify the SYNC 4 infotainment system, wireless charging, WiFi, and hands-free power liftgate, this version also gets heated rear seats, a star-gaze-ready panoramic moonroof with powershade, head-up display, and theateresque Revel 14-speaker audio system. Exterior highlights include jeweled LED headlamps, “dark smoke” chrome grille, roof rack side rails, 20-inch aluminum wheels with a black finish, and chrome-tipped dual exhaust.

Under the hood, the 2.5L Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Plug-In-Hybrid Engine with seamless CVT flexes an adequate 266 horsepower. The driver will appreciate the cloudlike ride thanks to Corsair’s shining adaptive suspension, all-wheel drive maneuverability, and Lincoln ActiveDrive Hands-Free driving system. To make the driving experience even more memorable, the front gets 24-way power-adjustable front seats and massage controls. The cabin boasts soft, quality leather complemented by aluminum embellishments, plus ambient lighting to set the mood for up to five passengers.

Photos courtesy of Lincoln.

Besides looks and pampering, the Corsair is surprisingly forgiving in the fuel department as well, averaging 33 mpg in combined city/highway driving in gas mode, and 78 MPG-equivalent in hybrid mode with an all-electric driving range just under 30 miles. Coming with multiple drive modes—Normal, Excite, Conserve and Slippery—longevity on the road is extended with this hybrid version adding Pure EV and Preserve EV to control battery usage. Confidence also gets a boost in the safety department with high-tech inclusions such as the Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1 Drive, active park assist 2.0, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane-keeping, and adaptive cruise control. Lincoln backs the Corsair with a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, and the 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty to further ensure peace of mind.

If you’re in the market for a luxury SUV that’s as hip as it is practical, the Corsair seems to be a sound decision.

Fuel Economy (Electric Hybrid): 78 MPGe Electric / 33 MPG Gas

Price: $54,580 MSRP (III version)

For more information, visit Lincoln.com.