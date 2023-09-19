Lidl, one of the nation’s top-ranked grocers, will be launching a fundraising campaign from Sept. 13 to Nov. 7 to support athletic and extracurricular programs at metro Atlanta high schools. Photo by Kerri Phox/The Atlanta Voice

Lidl, one of the nation’s top-ranked grocers, will be launching a fundraising campaign from Sept. 13 to Nov. 7 to support athletic and extracurricular programs at metro Atlanta high schools.

Through the “Groceries That Give Back” campaign, Lidl will donate $1,000 to $50,000 to participating high schools, based on each dollar customers spend using the grocer’s myLidl rewards app. Lidl is committing up to $3 million to the initiative.

More than 60 Atlanta high schools signed up to participate in the fundraising drive, which includes high schools in Gwinnett, Dekalb, Fulton, Cobb, Clayton, Cherokee School Districts, Marietta City Schools, and Atlanta Independent Schools System. To view a list of the participating schools, visit https://hallo.lidl.com/give-back.

The foundation works to provide financial resources to enrich and enhance education in Gwinnett County Public Schools.

The campaign is happening at all 16 Lidl stores in metro Atlanta. Lidl has locations in Powder Springs, Snellville, Mableton, Peachtree Corners, Suwanee, Lawrenceville, Atlanta, Jonesboro, Woodstock, East Cobb, Marietta, Stonecrest, Duluth, Roswell, Buford, and Memorial Drive.

Aaron Lupuloff, senior executive director of Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation and Lidl’s regional manager, said he graciously appreciates the financial support from Lidl US.

“This campaign will allow the Foundation to provide resources and assistance to improve the educational future of ALL students,” he said. “With Lidl’s help, the GCPS Foundation can enrich and enhance education in GCPS by sustaining our world-class standards as we encourage, embrace, educate, excite, empathize, and empower our students and teachers.”

Lupuloff said the importance for Lidl to launch the fundraising campaign to support athletic and extracurricular programs at metro Atlanta high schools is to provide aid for students and schools.

“We have high schools, where often times athletic programs and extracurricular activities are underfunded and this would help the funding shortfall so the programs can be successful, “ he said. “This campaign can help from anywhere providing a robot or two for a robotics club to providing different bats for softball, so there’s tons of budget constraints, and booster clubs need all the help they can get. For us, it’s going to help our band program where we can purchase an extra clarinet.”

Additionally, Lupiuloff said this fundraisier isn’t a “one and done” campaign, but Lidl will be doing something different soon.

“In the spring, Lidl is looking to do a program for the middle and the elementary schools. They they want to be community partners with K-12 public schools in metro Atlanta,” he said.

“We are proud to support Atlanta’s high school students and give back to the local Atlanta area,” said Ryan McGuire, Regional Vice President of Lidl US. “We look forward to seeing customers across the region support their local high school communities and help fund athletic programs and extracurricular activities through this drive.”

How To Participate:

Each dollar customers spend using their myLidl rewards app will earn points for their local high school.

Here are how customers can start earning points:

Download the myLidl app and register for an account at: https://www.lidl.com/register

Link your myLidl account to your local high school at: https://hallo.lidl.com/give-back

Shop at your local Lidl in the Atlanta area from September 13 – November 7 and scan the app at the register to earn points.

For more information on the Groceries That Give Back campaign, visit https://hallo.lidl.com/give-back/