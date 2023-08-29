Senior Advisor to President Biden, Mitch Landrieu stopped in Peachtree Corners Tuesday afternoon to deliver remarks on the transportation infrastructure projects taking shape around metro Atlanta — byproducts of the president’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Investing in America agenda.

Joined by Rep. Lucy McBath and other local economic leaders representing greater Atlanta, the White House Infrastructure Coordinator spoke about the president’s historic advances in strengthening the national economy, particularly focusing on the millions of dollars that the Biden Administration is allocating to fund growth and positive change across the metropolitan area.

Landrieu said President Biden has dedicated billions of dollars toward Georgia’s upward mobility, manifesting in the form of hundreds of projects set in motion to improve public infrastructure in metro Atlanta and beyond.

“The president loves the state. Senators Warnock and Ossoff have been incredibly helpful. Congresswoman McBath has helped lead the effort for the passage of all these bills,” Landrieu said. “But, our great representatives, it’s not enough just to pass the bill, you’ve got to get the money to the ground.”

Landrieu said improving the nation’s infrastructure is a collaborative effort, one that requires input from leaders governing at the local, statewide and national levels. So far, the Department of Transportation has awarded Gwinnett County a RAISE grant worth $20 million that McBath says will be used to erect a two-story transit facility. The county will receive two additional grants to improve pedestrian safety along the Singleton Road corridor and look into eliminating potentially unsafe CSX rail crossings.

McBath said in her own remarks that these federal grants represent an investment in the future of metro Atlanta and a collective attempt by lawmakers to generate a better quality of life for their constituents.

“None of these government investments would have been possible without the bipartisan infrastructure wall,” McBath said. “And that is why I fought so hard for this passage. Not just myself, but many of my colleagues, because I know how important it is to support our communities…”

Landrieu said that the president’s Investing in America agenda has led to the creation of 13.4 million jobs and the funding of approximately 37,000 infrastructure projects currently underway across the country, valued at approximately $300 billion. He also said that through the agenda, the Biden Administration is ultimately aiming to build a stronger economy by uplifting the middle class, reshoring jobs from overseas and helping constituents build generational wealth.

“(This agenda is) going to make people’s lives easier, it’s going to save them money and it’s going to make sure that we have economic growth and development in ways that we have not had in a very long time,” Landrieu said.

