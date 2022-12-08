Kroger customers can complete a confidential diabetes risk assessment at select Kroger locations and receive resources for diabetes management from Dec. 12 – Dec. 15.

Kroger associates can participate in the risk assessments and have access to virtual education sessions sponsored by the ADA at no cost.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) joined forces to promote “Health & Healthy for the Holidays,” a campaign to address Georgia’s growing diabetes health crisis.

More than 12.4% of adults in Georgia have been diagnosed with diabetes and more than 2.6 million people in Georgia (33.7% of the adult population) have prediabetes, according to the ADA.

“Kroger is committed to the communities we serve. A part of our Zero Hunger/Zero Waste pledge is to improve health and well-being by promoting fresh foods and affordable, better-for-you options for our customers,” said Tammie Young-Ennaemba, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Additionally, our partnership with the ADA supports Kroger’s Framework for Action, helping to feed the human spirit by creating more equitable communities.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, African American adults are 60% more likely than non-Hispanic white adults to be diagnosed with diabetes by a physician. Diabetes can cause serious complications, including heart disease, stroke, amputation, end-stage kidney disease and death.

“We encourage customers and associates to join the ‘Health & Healthy for the Holidays’ campaign and participate in the diabetes risk assessment screenings,” said Young-Ennaemba.

The Health & Healthy for the Holidays diabetes risk assessments will be available at the following Kroger locations:

Dec. 12:

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 950 Herrington Road., Lawrenceville

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 3093 Steve Reynolds Blvd., Duluth.

3 p.m. – 5 p.m., 4155 Highway 29, Lilburn

3 p.m. – 5 p.m., 6050 Singleton Rd., Norcross

Dec. 13:

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 3030 Headline Drive, SW, Atlanta

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 2685 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta

3 p.m. – 5 p.m., 3425 Cascade Road, Atlanta

3 p.m. – 5 p.m., 590 Cascade Road, Atlanta

Dec. 14:

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 4550 Jonesboro Road, Union City

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 6055 Old National Highway, College Park

3 p.m. – 5 p.m., 7125 Highway 85, Riverdale

3 p.m. – 5 p.m., 8059 Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro

Dec. 15:

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 6678 Covington Highway, Lithonia

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., 1232 S. Hairston Road, Stone Mountain

3 p.m. – 5 p.m., 2385 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur

3 p.m. – 5 p.m., 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur