The twice-torched Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue, the 4,000-square-foot building donning the company’s signature green and white colors, opened its doors to the public Tuesday morning.

Employees handed out free, warm donuts to guests in line and served an array of classic and limited edition flavors from the drive-thru and indoors, catering to a steady flow of customers both young and old.

The Krispy Kreme location on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Midtown reopened its doors Tuesday morning. Photo by Kerri Phox/The Atlanta Voice

The re-opened Ponce location employs more than 70 staff members, none of whom Devin Stephens, the franchise’s general manager, said were working at the previous store at the time of its burning down.

Stephens said he’s worked for Krispy Kreme since 2016, beginning as a shift supervisor and advancing to a high-ranking leadership position over the years. Stephens also said he’s most excited to serve customers after Krispy Kreme’s two-year hiatus in the Midtown neighborhood.

“I just look forward to seeing all the smiles and bringing joy to the community,” Stephens said.

Fans of the donut chain even crossed city lines to check out the new store.

Renita Murchison and her granddaughter took advantage of a school break to drive from McDonough, hoping to get a glimpse of the franchise’s celebrity owner, Shaquille O’Neal.

“We love Krispy Kreme,” Murchison said, carrying a bag of donuts to take home on her way out of the store. “My son just said, ‘Bring me back some (donuts).’”

Shaq was absent for the shop’s opening due to scheduling conflicts.

Krispy Kreme’s iconic Hot Light will turn on twice daily to serve Atlanta’s Midtown community, from 7-9 a.m. and again from 5-7 p.m. The store will operate from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Customers will be able to purchase donuts in-store, via the drive-thru, or order ahead online or using the Krispy Kreme mobile app.

