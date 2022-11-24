Kevin Huerter was held to 13 points on 4 of 10 shooting as the Atlanta Hawks beat the visiting Sacramento Kings 115-106 Wednesday night at State Farm Arena.

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, Trae Young, and Clint Capela spoke to reporters. Young led all scorers with 35 points and seven assists. Capela had eleven points and fourteen rebounds. Meanwhile, Malik Monk led the Kings with 27 points.

On his return to Atlanta, Kevin Huerter had 13 points on four of ten shooting in more than 29 minutes of action.