Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is joining CNN as a political commentator. Bottoms made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

Bottoms tweeted, ” As a FAMU student, I applied for the coveted VJ program at CNN and didn’t get in. To now join the team nearly 30 years later is a reminder that a dream deferred is never a dream denied.”

Only the second woman to be elected to Atlanta’s highest office, Bottoms was designated a “Woman to Watch in 2018” by Viacom’s BET Network. She has also been profiled by Atlanta, Georgia Trend, Ebony, Essence and Politico magazines, where she was named “the most prominent Black female executive in the South – and one of the few in the entire country.”

Moreover, Bottoms is the only mayor in Atlanta’s history to have been elected to all three branches of government, serving as a judge and city councilmember before being sworn in as mayor.

It is unclear when Bottoms will make her first appearance.