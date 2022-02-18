The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) recently selected its Class of 2022 and Fifth Third Bank is excited to announce Kala Gibson, head of business banking and chief enterprise corporate responsibility officer, has been named a member of this prestigious group. The ELC is a membership organization committed to increasing the number of Black executives in C-Suite and CEO roles and on corporate boards of Fortune 1000, Global 500 and equivalent companies.

“We are excited that Kala has been selected for this highly respected honor,” said Greg D. Carmichael chairman and CEO of Fifth Third. “It is a priority for Fifth Third to develop and promote diverse talent, from our frontline employees to our C-suite leaders. We are proud to be among the few major financial institutions to have all of our business lending groups led by Black executives.”

As part of Gibson’s ELC membership, Fifth Third will have access to diversity and inclusion research and experts, which ultimately supports the Bank’s efforts to accelerate racial equity, equality and inclusion.

“When I first learned about The Executive Leadership Council about 30 years ago, I was blown away by what this group was doing – focusing on how to mentor and grow the number of Black executives,” Gibson said. “A personal goal was to one day be nominated and selected as a member to be part of that legacy. I am honored and humbled to be among this year’s class.”