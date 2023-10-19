Health care consortium Kaiser Permanente is contributing a combined $1.75 million in grant funding to two Atlanta-based beneficiaries working to close the socioeconomic equity gap in maternal and infant care.

The Morehouse School of Medicine and the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia will receive $1 million and $750,000, respectively, to research solutions and expand preexisting programs that increase public access to medical resources and assistance and improve the chances of safe pregnancies, childbirths and postpartum experiences.

According to a statement announcing the grant, the Morehouse School of Medicine will use its share of the funding to conduct a study documenting the near-death experiences of birthing mothers of color, as well as the repercussions of maternal near-miss experienced by loved ones, health care providers and communities at large. The results of the study will be used to readjust maternal care practices and enhance health care techniques for people of color as they give birth.

“Our collaboration with Kaiser Permanente signifies our commitment to amplifying the voices of the community, fostering community education on maternal near misses and severe maternal morbidity, developing and implementing insightful case studies for health care professionals, launching impactful public health awareness campaigns and influencing policy strategies,” said Dr. Natalie D. Hernandez-Green, executive director of the Morehouse School of Medicine’s Center for Maternal Health Equity. “Our ultimate goal is to ensure that women and their families receive the indispensable support and resources needed for not just survival, but for thriving in every aspect of their lives.”

The Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia will utilize its share of the grant to further develop its Building Perinatal Professionals program and Perinatal Care Package project, two initiatives created to offer free postpartum support to low-income mothers and mothers of color, who, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are disproportionately affected by the lack of accessible resources and assistance that promote safe and healthy childbirths.

“We are truly honored to work alongside Kaiser Permanente in prioritizing the health and well-being of women and birthing people across Georgia,” said Ky Lindberg, CEO of the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia. “When families have access to the education, resources and support to make informed health care decisions for themselves and their little ones, we all win.”

Kaiser Permanente is investing in advancing maternal and infant care for the second consecutive year, following its contribution of nearly $200,000 to the Georgia Family Connection Partnership and the Center for Black Women’s Wellness in 2022. The largest nonprofit health plan in the state will also distribute an additional $1 million to the Georgia Charitable Care Network and the Georgia Association for Primary Health Care to expand medical care access to uninsured and underinsured residents.

