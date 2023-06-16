Juneteenth celebrations will be taking place all over the country and Fayetteville, Georgia will be no exception. Trilith’s Town Center will welcome people from across the state Saturday, June 17 for a Juneteenth celebration.

Along with local charities Hosea Helps , an Atlanta-based non-profit that has served Georgians since 1971, and Clothes Less Traveled, a non-profit thrift store in Peachtree City, Trilith will be bring live music, food trucks, donated goods, and fun to the town center for all to enjoy in honor of the national holiday.

36 small Black-owned businesses will be participating in the event. Hosea Helps will also have a booth at the event and will be looking to secure volunteers for its daily and weekly community work.

“We are always interested in building partnerships” Hosea Helps CEO Elizabeth Omilami said. She continued to say that these days there are “two and maybe even three Atlantas” and organizations like Hosea Helps and others will make themselves available to people in places like The Town at Trilith in order to bridge gaps of understanding and outreach.

“This Trilith area is so brand new that they deserve the opportunity to give back by finding out about the Atlanta I live in,” said Omilami, who is entering her 25th year as CEO. “We serve 31 counties in the state of Georgia.”

There will also be activities for kids, a performance by the Fayette County High School band, a Juneteenth showcase by award-winning producer Dallas Austin, and a praise dance performance by Juanita Omilami Ramey.

The Town at Trilith is located at 305 Trilith Parkway in Fayetteville.