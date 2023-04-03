Laguna Beach, California-based jewelry company ‘gorjana’ is bringing its collections of solid gold and gold-plated pieces to the Peach State.

The brand is opening its first Atlanta store on Friday, situated across from Archer Paper Goods inside Ponce City Market.

The company traces its roots back to 2004, when founders Jason and Gorjana Reidel began their entrepreneurship journey on the floor of their Laguna Beach apartment.

After processing orders from home for nearly a decade, the duo opened their first physical store in Laguna Beach in 2016. The company has since expanded the reach to cover several major U.S. markets, including Chicago, New York City and Washington D.C. Gorjana’s Atlanta store will be the company’s third location in the Southeast and their first location in the state of Georgia.

“This upcoming opening is especially exciting for us because it’s our first Georgia location and in Ponce City Market no less, a cultural hub and community of so many incredible businesses, business owners and visitors,” said Jason Reidel in a press release about the opening. “We’re bringing West Coast style to the Southeast and to the heart of Atlanta. Our talented stylists are looking forward to working directly with Atlantans and out-of-towners alike for a one-of-a-kind retail experience, making each piece their own, and finding the perfect personal style and layering look that’s effortless and elevated.”

An interior rendering of the Ponce City Market location. Rendering courtesy of gorjana

Aside from operating brick-and-mortar stores, gorjana also sells its merchandise through big-box retailers like Amazon, Bloomingdales and Nordstrom. Gorjana also allows customers to place orders from their website and pick them up in-store.

The Ponce City Market location will host an opening week special ending April 7, where customers will receive a free gift with any purchase, while supplies last.

Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 7 p.m, on Sundays.