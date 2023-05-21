Jared Shuster earned his first win of his career as his Atlanta Braves beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. The rookie out of Wake Forest pitched six innings and struck out seven batters en route to the victory.

The only run Shuster allowed was a solo homer to Jarred Kelenic.

Meanwhile, Mariners pitcher George Kirby took the loss, his third of the season. Kirby went seven innings and stuck out six.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will visit Truist Park Monday through Wednesday this week and then division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, will pay a visit to Atlanta for four games starting this Thursday.

Here are the sights from Sunday’s victory!

Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr of the Atlanta Braves high five after a victory against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, right, walks off the field after throwing the first pitch of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias points to the skies after securing the save against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias makes a pitch during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Julio Rodriguez hands Jarred Kelenic a pitchfork after Kelenic hit his ninth home run of the season during the second inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ronald Acuña Jr gets a base hit during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ronald Acuña Jr of the Atlanta Braves walks off the field during a Major League Baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners hands Jose Caballero the pitchfork after Caballero hit a home run during a Major League Baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Left fielder Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting an RBI single during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Left fielder Eddie Rosario hits an RBI single during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Infielder Charlie Culberson sips on water before of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Shortstop Orlando Arcia walks off the field during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners hits a pop up during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Third baseman Austin Riley strikes out during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Left fielder Eddie Rosario walks off the field during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ronald Acuña Jr scores a run during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Jarred Kelenic fist bumps Teoscar Hernández after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias makes a pitch during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Jose Caballero points to the skies after hitting his first home run of the season in a Major League Baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Infielder Charlie Culberson sits in the dugout before a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Cather Travis d’Arnaud runs down the first base line during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

First baseman Matt Olson hits a double during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners hits a pop up during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Third baseman Austin Riley walks off the field during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Jared Shuster throws a pitch during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)