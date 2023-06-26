Signal House is expected to open for move-ins this September. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice

Property management company Jamestown announced last week that Signal House, an apartment community designated for active seniors in Old Fourth Ward, is open for pre-leasing.

The 162-unit residential high-rise is one of three multi-level facilities making up Ponce City Market’s second phase of development, an over 700,000-square-foot expansion project anticipated to bring more than 550 long-term jobs to the area.

“We believe there is unmet demand for an intown, tech-enabled community living experience tailored to a more sophisticated audience,” said Jamestown president Michael Phillips in a statement. “Interwoven with the broader Ponce City Market community and amenities, Signal House will be a community within a community organized around wellness, culinary and other lifestyle programming and made effortless by intuitive tech.”

The complex’s website displays 18 floor plans ranging in size from 664 square feet to just over 1,600 square feet. Units range from one to three bedrooms and feature technological amenities like smartphone-controlled door locks and thermostats.

Residents of Signal House will be able to use the same phone application to make rental payments, book dry cleaning, maintenance and housekeeping services, schedule ride-sharing appointments and receive alerts for upcoming community-organized events.

The building’s common amenities include an upper-level swimming pool terrace, a multipurpose fitness center with an adjoining outdoor workout space and a rooftop designed for grilling and dining.

In addition to being located within walking distance of Ponce City Market’s main campus, Signal House also faces the BeltLine, and will include 3,300 square feet of trail-facing retail space.

Once Phase 2 is completed, Ponce City Market is anticipated to house approximately 100 businesses, feature over 800 private residences and employ more than 5,750 workers.

Signal House is expected to open for move-ins this September.

