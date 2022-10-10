Just over 10 years ago, Jacqueline Glass turned her life around. She put 100% of her focus into improving her diet and exercising more, and in the process, discovered her blood pressure was lower, she no longer had diabetes, and she no longer needed her prescriptions.

While that health accomplishment was certainly commendable, what she has done next has been even more noteworthy.

Still paying attention to her own health and lifestyle, Jacqueline Glass decided to be a positive example for other women by providing opportunities to encourage them to put in their own self-discipline so they can also achieve amazing results in their own lives.

She created a non-profit organization called At the Well Conferences, which organizes events, retreats and symposiums that provide support in all aspects of someone’s life, including physical, emotional, spiritual, even financial.

As a lifestyle coach, Jacqueline Glass continues to share her inspirational personal story at these different gatherings. She also brings in others skilled in all sorts of careers and disciplines, including top chefs, fitness experts, entrepreneurs, psychologists, financial professionals and more.

Initially, these retreats focused on encouraging and empowering women, particularly Black women who are invited to be part of Sistahs at the Well. But now, anyone seeking new tools to improve their lives can find an opportunity to gather and learn.

The next Sistahs of the Well event is the second-annual Girlfriend Getaway Oct. 8-12 at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa at St. Maarten. Described as the “Ultimate Wellness Retreat for sistahs journeying toward Wholeness, Transformation and Fulfilment,” the Caribbean island offers a beautiful and tranquil setting to focus, support, and be inspired.

Joining her will be four women with chronic diseases, who were the recipients of the Girlfriend Getaway Giveaway. The event has already sold out, but she’s already looking ahead to other educational and empowering events for this year and in 2023.

One upcoming event is a free webinar Oct. 27 featuring the topic of “Reversal of Chronic Disease.” Jacqueline Glass, along with three other experts in nutrition, will share strategies to help you achieve a healthier lifestyle, including Chef Babette Davis; nurse practitioner Jacqueline Burke; and nutritionist and head coach Patrick Kodjoe.

To register for the free event organized by Sistah Soul Nutrition, text “REVERSE” to (609) 400-4192.

Besides being a lifestyle coach, Jacqueline Glass is an ordained minister and founder of the At the Well Young Women’s Leadership Conference and At the Well Young Women’s Leadership Academy, which are enrichment programs for Black teen girls held at Princeton University.

Her educational and professional background includes a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Lehman College and a Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary. She served as an adjunct professor of Old Testament at the College of New Rochelle in the Bronx and as co-pastor of Central Church in Newark, N.J. She’s also an editor and marketing consultant for Judson Press and served as editor for “Those Preaching Women” and “Fire in the Well.”

To learn more, visit @sistahsatthewell on social media.