Fully redesigned and deceptively roomy with generous cargo space, there are three versions of the KIA Niro—the Hybrid, Hybrid Plug-In, and the Niro EV featured here. This fully electric EV provides an impressive 201 horsepower, can go 0-60 mph in just 7.1 seconds, and a decent 253-mile driving range which is ideal for long trips. There are also three driving modes—Sport, Eco, and introduction of the Green Zone to automatically adjust in safety zones. The dual-battery capacity also comes with a fast-charging option; when using the Level 3 fast charger, the Niro EV can go from 10 to 80 percent in under 45 minutes.

2023 Niro Pack Lineup. Photos courtesy of KIA.

Amenities are plentiful as well. Externally, KIA introduces their “Opposites United” design philosophy for more styling embracing nature. Attractions include roof rails, rear privacy glass, the aforementioned DC fast charge port (480V), attractive LED lighting package, and 16-inch alloy wheels complement the muscular frame of the Niro. (17-inch wheels are also available.) Inside, a dual 10.25-inch display to operate controls and an optimal view of navigation; Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability; a wireless phone charger; dual climate control; a rear-view camera; and a load of safety features add to the hatchback’s luster.

2023 Niro EV. Credit: Photos courtesy of KIA.

Experiencing the fully loaded WAVE trim—there is also the WIND option—enhancements including the heated steering wheel, LED interior lighting, head-up display, remote smart parking assist, power sunroof, a battery heater for cold months, and a favorite—the Harman/Kardon Premium sound system—are just a few mentions on the long roster.

Peppy, a great value, and coming with the awesome warranties KIA is renowned for, the Niro EV Wave makes a big splash in 2023.

Fuel Economy (MPGe): 113 city/101 highway/113 combined.

Price: $44,550 starting MSRP

For more information, visit KIA.com.