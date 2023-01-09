LOS ANGELES — Throughout our time in the City of Angels, people were barking or flapping their proverbial wings. Atlanta Hawks fans and supporters of the Georgia Bulldogs traveled from the city of Atlanta, the suburbs, the state of Georgia, or from around the United States to Los Angeles to show support for their teams inside Crypto.Com Arena.

Sunday night, the Hawks beat the Clippers 112-108 with a stirring 30-point performance by point guard Trae Young! Here are some of the sights from that eventful night in DTLA!

Some Atlanta Hawks fans are excited after an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Kawhi Leonard attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Dejounte Murray atempts a layup during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Dejounte Murray brings the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Jalen Johnson attempts a pass during the first half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Januuary 8, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Trae Young looks at the shot clock while being guarded bu Marcus Morris Sr. during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Trae Young attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

De’Andre Hunter attempts a layup during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Garin Narain, Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler, and Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin speak before the start of an NBA game agains the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Kawhi Leonard is guarded by De’Andre Hunter during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

John Collins dunks the basketball during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

A Georgia Bulldogs fan makes makes noise during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

John Collins dunks on Moses Brown during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Trae Young answers postgame questions after Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Trae Young attemps a shot during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Moses Brown dunks the basketball during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Atlanta Hawks and Georgia Bulldogs fans make noise during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

NBA Superfan James F. Goldstein watches Trae Young warm-up before an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice

Georgia Bulldogs fans make noise during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice

John Wall brings the ball up the court during the second half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Trae Young is guarded by Kawhi Leonard during the fourth quarter of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

A Georgia Bulldogs fan is excited after an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

