https://clips-media-aka.warnermediacdn.com/cnn/clips/2021-12/584808-73945e760f844ca0bc4e17e0d6bf5523/mp4/cms3-CNN-dr-megan-ranney-cdc-covid-19-guidance-nr-vpx-primary-153103-584808-1920x1080_8000k.mp4 Brown University's Associate Dean of Public Health Dr. Megan Ranney voices her concerns over the CDC's new guidance which recommends five days of isolating instead of 10 for people who have tested positive for Covid-19 but are asymptomatic.