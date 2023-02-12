Trae Young scored 24 points and dished out a season-high 17 assists plus De’Andre Hunter added 24 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-106 Saturday night at State Farm Arena.

Notably, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said Saddiq Bey did not dress for the game because the four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers could be placed on hold due to Gary Payton II allegedly failing a physical due to injury. Payton II was supposed to return to the Warriors from Portland. Bey was acquired by Atlanta from Detroit and the Hawks sent five second-round draft picks to the Warriors. Golden State has until 9:30 PM Eastern Time on Sunday night to either accept the trade or call it off.