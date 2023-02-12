Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks walks off the court after an NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Trae Young scored 24 points and dished out a season-high 17 assists plus De’Andre Hunter added 24 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-106 Saturday night at State Farm Arena.

Notably, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said Saddiq Bey did not dress for the game because the four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers could be placed on hold due to Gary Payton II allegedly failing a physical due to injury. Payton II was supposed to return to the Warriors from Portland. Bey was acquired by Atlanta from Detroit and the Hawks sent five second-round draft picks to the Warriors. Golden State has until 9:30 PM Eastern Time on Sunday night to either accept the trade or call it off.

