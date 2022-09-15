On September 08, 2022, HUD announced the availability of $12.5 million through the Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program (SHOP) for eligible national and regional non-profit organizations and consortia with experience providing or facilitating self-help housing opportunities.

This funding opportunity aims to develop decent, safe, and sanitary housing for low-income persons and families who would otherwise not have the opportunity to become homeowners. The continued partnerships with local communities and organizations that SHOP funds facilitate will help rebuild and revitalize neighborhoods and improve the lives of residents by expanding access to affordable housing and homeownership opportunities.

Applications for the FY2022 Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program NOFO are due to HUD by 11:59:59 PM EST on November 07, 2022. Visit Grants.gov for additional information, including eligibility requirements, and to apply. To learn more please read the entire press release. Please visit HUD’s Pressroom for the latest HUD news and information.

Upcoming Free Training and Events for HUD Certified Housing Counselors and Others