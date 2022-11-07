With early voting wrapping up Friday, November 4, sights are set on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day, where countless Georgia voters will turn up at the polls to elect the next cycle of state and local politicians. Over 2 million Georgians have already cast their ballots for the midterm elections and voter turnout isn’t expected to slow down on Election Day.

If you’re planning to vote on Nov. 8, here are some tips that may make the process as quick and seamless as possible.



Before Election Day

While early voters chose from a list of polling locations within their county, voters who have waited until Election Day are assigned a location based on the voting precinct they live in. If you’re a registered voter unsure of your assigned polling place, log onto the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page website to find your designated location, along with directions to get there.

The My Voter Page website also provides a blank sample ballot for voters to access that adjusts according to the county in which you are registered to vote. Speed up your visit to the polls by familiarizing yourself with the names and questions that will appear on your district’s ballot.



On Election Day

Before you leave to cast your ballot, make sure to bring a government-issued photo ID so a poll worker can confirm your identity matches your voter registration. An in-person voter should still be able to cast a provisional ballot in the case poll workers cannot confirm his or her voter eligibility.

Arrive at a polling location early to best avoid long lines and waiting times. Polling locations all over the state will operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, so show up in the morning to miss the afternoon lunch rush and crowds returning from work. If you’re still in line once 7 p.m. hits, don’t get discouraged! According to the Secretary of State’s website, all voters who arrive at polling locations before closing will still be eligible to vote.

If voting via absentee ballot, your county registrar must receive your ballot before 7 p.m. on Election Day, per the Secretary of State’s office; any ballots received after this deadline will not be counted.