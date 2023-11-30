Parents play a huge role in the growth of children. The values and characteristics of moms and dads are significant in who their children become. One transfer that is not discussed enough but is big enough to make a difference is the healthy behaviors of the father. How healthy a dad and his habits are does play a role in how healthy his children become. Dr. James Muchira is an assistant professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing in Nashville, Tennessee. He studies how cardiovascular disease is transmitted from parents to their children. In his experience, the most significant factor in outcomes is the health of the father and the habits he instills in the kids. He explains how Dads becoming active with their children today will lead to strong, healthy adults tomorrow.

“Fathers will do anything possible to ensure their kids do well financially and academically. It’s also important for fathers to ensure their kids are healthy so they can enjoy the benefits of success in those spheres. We cannot leave this to the mothers or other caregivers. Fathers must step up and play their role effectively,” said Dr. Muchira.

The American Heart Association released a report about the importance of fathers in children’s health. The report states most of the risk of chronic disease, including cardiovascular disease, is not genetic; the risk comes from socioeconomic factors like where a child grows up and what they are eating, along with education. How children pick up habits is complex, but the more positive examples children see, the better habits they form into adulthood. Dr. Murchira’s research shows how parents’ lifestyle choices translate to their children. He shares how fathers taking their young children out for walks will develop the joy of walking in the kids. If children see their fathers eating healthy, it will become easier for them to eat healthy.

“Model behavior has to be reinforced through reciprocity. If the father is not doing good health practices themselves, the kids will probably won’t either because they will easily see what their father is doing,” said Dr. Muchira.

Dr. Muchira’s research also revealed that the offspring of fathers with bad cardiovascular health are at a higher risk of getting cardiovascular disease. Those children have a nine percent higher chance of getting a stroke or heart disease compared to children of a healthy father.

Fathers developing a solid bond with their children makes it easier to follow positive behaviors. According to Dr. Muchira, when a father doesn’t have a strong bond with his children, they will not take him seriously when advised to exercise and eat healthily.

Informing children why they need to eat healthy and exercise will assist in fathers shaping good behaviors. Dr. Muchira explains in the report that children need to know why they are doing what they’re doing. Parents who do things without the kids learning will not see the point. Fathers sharing their numbers regarding BMI, blood pressure, and cholesterol with their children can illustrate why.

With the holidays quickly approaching, fathers can use this season to make active plans with their children to connect and build holiday memories. Dr. Muchira shares that kids face environmental stressors around them, such as bullies and challenging school assignments. Exercise can be a buffer against that. Dads can turn the holiday chorus into a game or Geocaching. These activities can sometimes be more memorable than the gifts.

“We don’t want to dissuade people from buying gifts. Those are important to show kids they are appreciated. In this environment, It’s important to spend quality time with kids. Children are exposed to many things we don’t know and will never tell us. As an alternative to buying gifts, take them on a trip. That will help bring down their environmental stress,” said Dr. Muchira.

Above all, Fathers need to try. The report states there is no perfect parenting, but holding impossible standards and guilt regarding this matter doesn’t help anyone.

“We want them to be able to enjoy life longer. It may not be possible to prevent a child from ever having heart disease, but instilling healthy values can lengthen the time they live without it,” said Dr. Muchira.