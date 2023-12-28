(CNN) — The House Ethics Committee announced on Wednesday that it is opening an inquiry into Florida Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick to look into allegations of potential campaign finance violations and other issues.

The committee said in a statement that an investigative subcommittee will have jurisdiction to determine whether Cherfilus-McCormick violated any laws or the code of official conduct “with respect to allegations that she may have violated campaign finance laws and regulations in connection with her 2022 special election and/or 2022 re-election campaigns; failed to properly disclose required information on statements required to be filed with the House; and/or accepted voluntary services for official work from an individual not employed in her congressional office.”

Cherfilus-McCormick’s office said in a statement to CNN, “As the Ethics Committee said in its statement, the mere fact of establishing an investigative subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation occurred. Regardless, the Congresswoman takes these matters seriously and is working to resolve them.”

The vote to establish the investigative subcommittee was unanimous by the committee. New York GOP Rep. Andrew Garbarino will serve as chair of the four-member investigative subcommittee.

The committee noted that the creation of the investigative panel came after a referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics.