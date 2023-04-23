The Houston Astros used two two-run home runs by All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker en route to a 6-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves Saturday night at Truist Park. Alvarez hit a home-run Friday night as it appears he’s rounding into last year’s form which saw him hit 37 homers and tally 97 RBIs.

Houston pitcher Framber Valdez pitched seven innings, giving up only three runs on eight hits while striking out nine. Kyle Wright took the loss for Atlanta. He gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings of work.

Ozzie Albies went 2-for-4 with a home run while Ronald Acuña Jr. had an additional two hits and two stolen bases.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies hits a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning during a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Truist Park. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Second baseman Ozzie Albies rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning during a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Truist Park. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Second baseman Ozzie Albies greets his teammates after hitting a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning during a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Truist Park. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Designated Hitter Marcell Ozuna jogs off the field during a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Truist Park. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ronald Acuña Jr. reaches first base after hitting a single during the seventh inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Truist Park. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Jeremy Peña runs hard down the first base line during the eighth inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Truist Park. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ronald Acuña Jr. walks to the dugout during the seventh inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Truist Park. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Yordan Alvarez walks off the field during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Truist Park. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Atlanta Braves Third Base Coach Ron Washington enters the field during an Major League Baseball game against the Houston Astros on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Truist Park. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Shortstop Vaughn Grissom fields his position during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Truist Park. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ronald Acuña Jr. slides into third base after stealing it during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Truist Park. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Kyle Wright throws a pitch during the second inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Truist Park. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Shortstop Vaughn Grissom fields his position during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Truist Park. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)