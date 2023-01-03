Real Estate

JTEC Energy to establish new HQ in West End

JTEC Energy Inc. is moving its headquarters to Atlanta’s historic West End after signing a lease with Ackerman and Co. and MDH Partners to occupy commercial space within the mixed-use community Lee + White. The Atlanta-based renewable energy…

Supplements

The E-Edition

The weekly print newspaper, readable online. Browse our digital PDFs which offer the leading headlines of the week in beautiful print layouts.

Friday, December 30, 2022 Edition
Friday, December 23, 2022 Edition
Friday, December 16, 2022 Edition

Feature

Video

Peachtree & Pine: The Atlanta Shelterless Project is a multi-media compilation combining hard statistics and compelling cinematography to tell the story of shelterless-ness in the city of Atlanta, GA.

Watch all four episodes here.