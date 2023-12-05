ATLANTA, 2023 – Heru Akil Yafeu, formerly known as Herm Harris, announces his exciting venture into the world of film production. With his charismatic and fearless character, Yafeu has successfully made a mark in the film industry, earning an Emmy nomination for his network debut as a television producer.



Having been a prominent figure as the manager of the iconic gentlemen’s club, Magic City, Yafeu is no stranger to the glitz and glamor of the entertainment world. His nearly decade-long tenure at the club in the early 2000s solidified his position within the prestigious Atlanta entertainment scene. Yafeu’s journey is adorned with unforgettable encounters, including breakfast with the legendary 87-year-old boxing promoter, Don King, and a seasoned relationship with hip-hop’s legendary boss, J Prince. His ability to cultivate authentic relationships has been instrumental in his success.



Yafeu’s venture into the boxing world led him to develop a close bond with Hall of Fame champion Roy Jones Jr and other prominent figures in the industry. NBA legend Allen Iverson regards him as a brother, and Yafeu fondly recalls the valuable learning experience of running around with Iverson during his teenage years. “Having all these relationships at a young age, I always understood I needed to build my Rolodex. As I got older, I realized… I can connect these dots. I had all kinds of plugs in different types of industries… all over the world.”



With an Emmy nomination for his network debut as a Producer, Yafeu is poised to bring innovation to the screen while challenging the status quo. His vibrant career evolution showcases the endless possibilities that lie ahead. The journey from Magic City to the Emmys has been paved with risk, redemption, and perseverance. As Yafeu ventures into the world of film and television, the industry can only guess at his next move.





Reflecting on his career, Yafeu states, “I think that the ability to move organically, identify situations and opportunities, then build things around that- I think that’s one skill set that I’ve probably excelled at the most.”

