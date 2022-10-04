Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, 59, is facing several allegations involving an abortion, his ex-wife, and adult son.

The pro-life Republican allegedly paid a former girlfriend to abort a child they’d conceived in 2009.

The ex-girlfriend supported the claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker, according to the Daily Beast.

Also, Walker’s adult son, Christian Walker, spoke out on Twitter against his father regarding the abortion allegations, calling him a liar who doesn’t uphold his family-value speeches.

“I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised. And you know my favorite issue to talk about is father absence. Surprise! Cause it affected me,” Christian said in a Twitter video.

Christian also claimed that his father was very abusive to him and his mother years ago.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” Christian tweeted. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

Walker replied to Christian’s tweet saying, “I LOVE my son no matter what.”

Walker’s ex-wife Cindy Grossman said he held a gun to her temple and was going to blow her brains out, according to the Georgia Voter Information website. The website also said Walker “repeatedly threatened to kill his ex-wife” by holding a razor to her throat, choking her until she passed out, and threatened a shootout with police in front of her home.

Other allegations include exaggerated claims of financial success and alarmed business associates with unpredictable behavior.