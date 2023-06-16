Above and below: Fathers from all over Georgia and beyond answered The Atlanta Voice’s call for photos of them with their children in celebration of Father’s Day. Here are a couple.

Father’s Day is back and with it comes a celebration of fathers all over the world. In Atlanta Father’s Day is celebrated all over the city and in its northern and southern suburbs, alike. The Bible has many verses on fatherhood and the challenges, difficulties, honors, victories and special moments that men will face while doing this special job.

Psalm 103:13: “As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him.”

Proverbs 22:6: “Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.”

2 Samuel 7:14-15: “I will be a father to him, and he’ll be a son to me.”

The ultimate reward always being the moments you have with your family and the futures you help build for the children as their father. Not every road paved with fatherhood is smooth and easy, in fact most are not. In 2021 the percentage of adults living together as husband and wife decreased to about half, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual America’s Families and Living Arrangements report.

The family is as important now as ever and any way we can celebrate key pieces of the foundations of our families, the fathers, grandfathers, uncles, big brothers and godfathers, should be done in a big way. And who does a party better than Atlanta?

There are many ways to spend Father’s Day in metro Atlanta this year and here is a list of a few free and paid events that are taking place this weekend.

Sunday Makebreak: Woodburned Father’s Day keychains

What: Make your own keychains for dad

How much: Free while supplies last

Where: Henry Town Center, 1940 Jonesboro Road, McDonough

When: 2-4 p.m.; Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18

Chick-fil-A Father’s Day College Football Hall of Fame Day Built by The Home Depot event

What: The Father’s Day Built by The Home Depot event. The first 100 fathers to arrive will receive a $25 gift card from The Home Depot

How much: FREE for fathers with the purchase of one general admission ticket

Where: 250 Marietta Street, NW, Atlanta

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Chattahoochee Nature Center: Dads get in free

What: Spend part of your Father’s Day surrounded by nature

How much: FREE for fathers ($15 for adults, $11 for ages 13-18, $9 for ages 3-12)

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell

When: 12-5 p.m.; Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18

Cigars in the Garden: Father’s Day Brunch at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina

What: Brunch at one of Atlanta’s finest hotel restaurants with a cigar on the side

How much: Call to reserve (678) 539-1234

Where: 4000 Summit Boulevard, Atlanta

When: 11am-4 p.m.; Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18

Family & Food Fest

What: The 9th annual Family & Food Fest is back

How Much: adults $30; ages 12 and under $20

Where: Georgia Railroad Freight Depot , 65 MLK Jr. Drive, Atlanta

When: 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18

Father’s Day Soul Blues Party

What: The Father’s Day Soul Blues Party will feature performances from D. Jonez, Lady CoKo 706, LoverBoy Lew, and King Fred.

How much: tickets start at $10

Where: Magnolia Lounge, 3920 Jonesboro Road, Forest Park

When: Show starts at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18

Family & Friends Father’s Day Old School BBQ Cook-Off

What: BBQ, family and friends: what else do you need to know?

How much: Tickets range from $10-12

Where: Taking place at on the big soccer field across from Brewster’s, 7196 Mount Zion Boulevard, Jonesboro

When: 12-8 p.m.; Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18

Father’s Day Market

What: Various local vendors and small businesses will be selling handmade goods, food, drinks

How Much: Free to enter

Where: Atlanta Utility Works, 2903 Rn Martin Street, East Point

When: 1-6 p.m., Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18