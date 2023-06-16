Father’s Day is back and with it comes a celebration of fathers all over the world. In Atlanta Father’s Day is celebrated all over the city and in its northern and southern suburbs, alike. The Bible has many verses on fatherhood and the challenges, difficulties, honors, victories and special moments that men will face while doing this special job.
Psalm 103:13: “As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him.”
Proverbs 22:6: “Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.”
2 Samuel 7:14-15: “I will be a father to him, and he’ll be a son to me.”
The ultimate reward always being the moments you have with your family and the futures you help build for the children as their father. Not every road paved with fatherhood is smooth and easy, in fact most are not. In 2021 the percentage of adults living together as husband and wife decreased to about half, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual America’s Families and Living Arrangements report.
The family is as important now as ever and any way we can celebrate key pieces of the foundations of our families, the fathers, grandfathers, uncles, big brothers and godfathers, should be done in a big way. And who does a party better than Atlanta?
There are many ways to spend Father’s Day in metro Atlanta this year and here is a list of a few free and paid events that are taking place this weekend.
Sunday Makebreak: Woodburned Father’s Day keychains
What: Make your own keychains for dad
How much: Free while supplies last
Where: Henry Town Center, 1940 Jonesboro Road, McDonough
When: 2-4 p.m.; Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18
Chick-fil-A Father’s Day College Football Hall of Fame Day Built by The Home Depot event
What: The Father’s Day Built by The Home Depot event. The first 100 fathers to arrive will receive a $25 gift card from The Home Depot
How much: FREE for fathers with the purchase of one general admission ticket
Where: 250 Marietta Street, NW, Atlanta
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Chattahoochee Nature Center: Dads get in free
What: Spend part of your Father’s Day surrounded by nature
How much: FREE for fathers ($15 for adults, $11 for ages 13-18, $9 for ages 3-12)
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell
When: 12-5 p.m.; Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18
Cigars in the Garden: Father’s Day Brunch at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina
What: Brunch at one of Atlanta’s finest hotel restaurants with a cigar on the side
How much: Call to reserve (678) 539-1234
Where: 4000 Summit Boulevard, Atlanta
When: 11am-4 p.m.; Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18
What: The 9th annual Family & Food Fest is back
How Much: adults $30; ages 12 and under $20
Where: Georgia Railroad Freight Depot , 65 MLK Jr. Drive, Atlanta
When: 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18
What: The Father’s Day Soul Blues Party will feature performances from D. Jonez, Lady CoKo 706, LoverBoy Lew, and King Fred.
How much: tickets start at $10
Where: Magnolia Lounge, 3920 Jonesboro Road, Forest Park
When: Show starts at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18
Family & Friends Father’s Day Old School BBQ Cook-Off
What: BBQ, family and friends: what else do you need to know?
How much: Tickets range from $10-12
Where: Taking place at on the big soccer field across from Brewster’s, 7196 Mount Zion Boulevard, Jonesboro
When: 12-8 p.m.; Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18
What: Various local vendors and small businesses will be selling handmade goods, food, drinks
How Much: Free to enter
Where: Atlanta Utility Works, 2903 Rn Martin Street, East Point
When: 1-6 p.m., Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18