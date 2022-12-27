A shopper passes by a display of Christmas trees outside the main entrance to a grocery store, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Christmas Day has passed and people are looking for ways to dispose of their real Christmas trees. The following metro Atlanta locations below offer Christmas tree removal services:

  1. Peachtree City Christmas Tree Recycling: Bring One for the Chipper (Sunday, Jan. 8, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.)
  • Location: 100 Rockaway Road, Peachtree City
  1. Cobb County Christmas Tree Removal Locations:

Home Depot and Parks Locations in Cobb County: Live undecorated Christmas trees will be accepted Dec. 26 to Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

  • 3355 Cobb Pkwy, Acworth: 770-917-8425
  • 1200 East-West Connector, Austell: 770-941-9600
  • 2350 Dallas Hwy, Marietta: 770-792-6858
  • 4101 Roswell Road NE, Marietta:  770-977-9700
  • 449 Roberts CT NW, Kennesaw:  770-424-1309
  • 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta:  770-971-2470
  • 1062 Richard Sailors Pkwy, Powder Springs: 770-222-3619
  • 1655 Shiloh Road, Kennesaw: 770-421-1245

And at this park only:

  1. Fulton County Christmas Tree Removal Locations:

Home Depot:

  • 5300 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta (9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Jan. 8) All trees must be free of lights and ornaments. For more information, call 678-297- 6213.
  • 2525 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta (Jan. 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) All trees must be free of lights and ornaments. For more information, call 404-330- 6240.
  • 650 Ponce de Leon Place NE, Atlanta (Jan. 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) All trees must be free of lights and ornaments. For more information, call 404-330- 6240

For other locations in the metro Atlanta area, visit https://www.pickyourownchristmastree.org/PDFS/GA-2022-chipperlist.pdf