The Fourth of July is tomorrow, so the Atlanta Voice chose nine locations in the metro Atlanta area to view and celebrate July 4.
Here are the locations:
- Look Up Atlanta: An Atlanta tradition, Look Up Atlanta is the renamed version of the classic Centennial Olympic Park light show. It starts at 5 p.m.
- The AJC Peachtree Road Race: Now running for its 54th year, the AJC Peachtree Road Race will sprint into action for thousands of viewers and competitors. Athletes, fans, and friends will run from Peachtree Road at Lenox Square Mall to Piedmont Park, starting at 8:30 a.m.
- Stone Mountain’s Fantastic Fourth Celebration: Every day from July 1 through July 5, Stone Mountain Park is launching fireworks from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Arbor Place Mall’s Big Bang: From 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the Arbor Place Mall is hosting a July 4 celebration.
- Patriotic Patio Party at the Distillery of Modern Art: Head on out to the distillery on July 4 for a family-friendly firework show, starting at 6 p.m.
- Sparks in the Park: Down in Sugar Hill on July 3, there’ll be fireworks, food trucks, and a free concert at Robinson Park starting at 6 pm.
- Pied Piper Parade: Starting at 6 p.m. on July 4, the Pied Piper Parade, Concert, and Fireworks kicks off at the Decatur Visitors Center.
- Fourth in the Park: Marietta isn’t slouching when it comes to July celebrations. Glover Park will have events all day starting at 10 a.m.
- Fireworks Extravaganza: Roswell is holding its own firework fest at Roswell Area Park, starting at 6 p.m.