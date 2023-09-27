Left to right: U.S Congressman Hank Johnson, CAU President and Moderator George French, and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries talking with Clark Atlanta University students about how they can get involved with public-policy decisions. Photo by The Atlanta Voice Credit: Isaiah Singleton / The Atlanta Voice

The HBCU Week Foundation will return to metro Atlanta in early October to host its annual college fair at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

The group, which works to motivate high school students to attend historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) following graduation, organizes the event each year to promote HBCU institutions and present interested students with scholarship opportunities and on-the-spot college acceptances.

“We are always thrilled to present HBCU Week to students to give them a snapshot of the HBCU experience while connecting them to resources from our partners,” said founder and CEO of the HBCU Week Foundation, Ashley Christopher. “HBCU Week is the week that changes lives – it provides opportunities for thousands of students, promotes a sense of belonging and highlights the limitless possibilities of attending an HBCU.”

HBCU Week wrapped up a separate weeklong series of events in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sept. 24, home to the state’s only HBCU, Delaware State University.

Atlanta has the country’s only consortium of HBCUs with Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College , Morris Brown College, Spelman College and the Morehouse School of Medicine making up the Atlanta University Center.

Last year’s college fair – the largest in the organization’s history – saw approximately 2,600 on-the-spot acceptances and over $23 million in scholarships offered to attending students.

The Sallie Mae Fund, the philanthropic arm of the private student lending company Sallie Mae, is collaborating with HBCU Week for the second consecutive year to sponsor the college fairs in both Wilmington and Atlanta, offering $200,000 to the organization for the planning of both events.

“HBCUs support and advance diversity in higher education and continue to help level the playing field for students from traditionally underserved communities,” said Nicolas Jafarieh, executive vice president of Sallie Mae. “We’re pleased to again partner with HBCU Week to highlight the critical role of HBCUs and connect students to free tools and resources that make college more accessible and affordable.”

The Atlanta college fair will take place Friday, Oct. 6, lasting from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Registration for the event is open on HBCU Week’s official website.